Brian Poplawski of Newfoundland was called into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 11, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was 50.

Born to Pastor Alejandro and Helen Poplawski in New Brunswick, Brian was the oldest of five siblings.

He loved being active, skateboarding and playing all kinds of sports, from quadding to dirt-bike riding. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to be in the woods, spending time hunting and fishing, and also taking many photos and videos of wildlife on his phone that he was always eager to share with others. He also was a history buff, especially with regard to World War II.

In 1994, he met the love of his life, Stacey. They were introduced by his sister, Elisa. It truly was love at first sight and they were married on May 31, 1997.

They first lived in Bloomingdale but shortly thereafter built their dream home together on the family farm in Newfoundland, with Brian doing a lot of the work himself. Their life together was filled with an intense love for one another that was evident to all.

From a very young age, Brian had a work ethic that was unmatched. He held many jobs as a young man, from pumping gas to working at a junkyard. As he got older, he worked doing trim and cabinetry for his father’s trim business, Poplawski Brothers.

Brian was a talented carpenter and welder, doing heavy commercial/industrial construction. He worked for Stacey’s family business, Gervens Enterprises, for 14 years, and spent the past 15 years working for CMS Group of West Milford.

He took tremendous pride in his work, always being on time and prepared, and was the hardest-working guy on the job.

He was a devoted member of the Green Pond Bible Chapel in Newfoundland and enjoyed a wide circle of close friends there.

Brian is now healed and he is whole in the presence of his Savior, with no more pain, once again doing all the things he loved, and we look forward with great anticipation to the day we will be reunited.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Basilio and Maria Poplawski, and maternal grandfather, Czeslaw Ostaszewski.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 26 years, Stacey (Gervens) Poplawski; parents, Alex and Helen Poplawski; grandmother, Zenobia Ostaszewski; his four siblings, Elisa Poplawski (and Jessica Guadalupe), Tamara Bailey (and Patrick), Dihanna Poplawski-Keppinger and Eric Poplawski (and Brittney); his parents-in-law, Bill and Dawn Gervens; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Schumacher (and Glen) and Kim Frawley (and Shawn); and all those who called him “Uncle Brian,” including his beloved nieces and nephews, Tonya DeVito (and Mike), Kristen and Brenna Frawley, Ethan, Luka and Zara Bailey, Evalena and Nehemiah Poplawski; and Kaia Keppinger; his beloved cats, Ozzy, Lemmy and Shadow; and many other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Green Pond Bible Chapel, 1083 Green Pond Road, Newfoundland, on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m., with repast to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Green Pond Bible Chapel, 1083 Green Pond Road, P.O. Box 99, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 and/or America’s Keswick Addiction Recovery and Conference Center, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com