Carmelo Adragna

Carmelo “Carmen” Adragna of West Milford passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, with his family by his side. He was 86.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1936, in Hoboken to Maria (nee Spinelli) and Camillo Adragna.

Carmen married Mary Lou Gerbasio in 1959 and resided in Fairview, where they started their family. They moved in 1969 to West Milford, where they made their home until his passing.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1965.

For many years, Carmen was a butcher manager for ShopRite in Fort Lee.

In his spare time, he enjoyed coaching, woodworking, reading about history, taking road trips, visiting various beaches and volunteering at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Hewitt.

Carmen was predeceased by his mother, Maria, in 1968; his father, Camillo, in 1972; his brother Joseph; and his sister Betty Monahan.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his loving children, Anthony (Susan), Joanne (Mike), Richard, Carmen Jr. (Pam) and Steven (George); his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Keith, Kelly, Stefanie, Nicholas, Mikaela and Matthew; his adored great-grandchildren, Sincere, Landon, Sabria, Cameron, Madison, Lincoln, David and Ray; his dear siblings, Jean Caporrino, Vito Adragna, Nancy Mulowski, Rosemary Clark and Teddy Adragna; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, followed by the interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org; to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org; or to a women’s shelter of your choice.

Online condolences and directions to the church: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com