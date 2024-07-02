Carole Warren-Beck

Carole Ann Warren-Beck, beloved wife of Jerry Beck and treasured mother of Gerald Beck III, peacefully passed away on June 26, 2024, her 64th birthday.

She was a dedicated presence in the lives of many, known not only as a dedicated wife and mother but also as a selfless aunt, a loving sister, a doting daughter, a loving cousin, a best friend, a confidant, a caretaker, a baker, an animal lover and a dedicated community volunteer.

Carole spent her childhood weaving lifelong memories annually camping at Driftstone with the Broncato, Clark, Struble and Hackett families. She cherished her memories of the many holidays she spent with her cousins Susan, Donna and the extended Yatman family.

She loved sharing stories of her, Neil and the Gillens with anyone that would listen. She was the most vivacious storyteller and everyone she’s left behind will remember all of the memories she has shared and made with us all.

Growing up down the driveway from the Murphys, having Cynthia’s support through her life meant very much to Carole.

Throughout her life, Carole exemplified qualities of strength, compassion and determination. Her feisty spirit was matched only by her intelligence and unwavering commitment to serving others.

For more than 25 years, she dedicated herself as an EMT volunteer on West Milford’s First Aid Squad. Her partners on the squad became family to her and she was always so proud to serve with you all.

Carole was also a dedicated member of the Apshawa Firehouse Ladies Auxiliary for more than 45 years.

She started her many years of service by driving a school bus for Jordan Transportation. Then she had the privilege of joining the Bach to Rock family, where she indulged in her love of music. Carole was also a faithful employee at Lowe’s, where she spent Saturdays for more than a decade running the Build and Grow program for kids which she absolutely loved. She then became a valued EMT employee at Cedar Crest. where in true Carole fashion, she made everlasting friendships within the community.

Carole’s impact was felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She will be remembered not only for her remarkable contributions to her family and community but also for her kindness, generosity, and infectious sense of humor that brightened the lives of those around her.

Carole was a woman of immense strength, love and positivity. Throughout her courageous battle with cancer, she was surrounded by the love of her family and the dedicated support of her cherished friend Carolyn Kirk.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Carolyn for her tireless commitment and consistent presence throughout Carole’s journey. Carolyn’s selfless acts of kindness, from driving Carole to countless treatments and appointments to offering steady support, brought immense comfort during challenging times. Her friendship was a source of strength and solace until the very end.

Carole faced each day of her illness with a remarkable attitude, always declaring, “I have an agenda,” embodying her determination and resilience. Her positivity uplifted everyone around her and illuminated even the darkest moments.

In her final years, Carole’s unwavering devotion to her family was evident in every moment she spent with them. She cherished every opportunity to be with her beloved little ones, showering them with love and creating cherished memories that will endure for generations.

Carole leaves a legacy of love, courage and devotion to those she held dear, including her husband, Jerry; her son, Gerald; and a large extended family, who cherished her deeply.

Above all of the people she loved and that loved her, her No. 1, the apple of her eye, is her son, Gerald. Being his mother was the absolute joy of her life. From his earliest days to his adult years, Gerald was the center of her world. She showered him with affection, guidance and steady support, always encouraging him to pursue his dreams and embrace life’s challenges with courage. Their bond was a testament to Carole’s nurturing spirit and deep maternal love, which shaped Gerald into the person he is today. Her presence in his life was a beacon of strength and comfort, embodying the essence of a mother’s unconditional love.

She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Priscilla Warren’ her older sister, Cindy Dockray; her big brother, Wayne Warren; and her partner-in-crime, best friend Sandy Van Kluyve.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Beck; her son, Gerald Beck; and her oldest brother, Thomas Warren and his wife Edna.

Carole’s devotion extended far beyond her immediate family, touching the lives of her nieces and nephews: Erin, Jennifer and her husband Dave, Jason and his wife Madison, Wayne and his wife Sarah, Miranda and her husband Nicholas, Shaina and her significant other Michael, Jackie and her husband Bryan, Ariella, Rachel, Matt LaSala, Lita Stanton and family, and Eric and his wife Jen, whom she loved dearly. Her role as a cherished great-aunt to Olesia, Xander, Odin, Orion, Hunter, Morgan and Flora brought her immense joy and pride.

She was a beloved Nana to Evan and a dear friend to Vicki Lofton. Carole was well-loved by her cousins Charles and Kate Warren as well as her extended Warren family, Dana, Chad, Emil and Suzie and their kids, whom she loved baking for and celebrating milestones with.

A celebration of Carole’s life will be held at the Apshawa Firehouse, 666 Macopin Road, West Milford, on Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the West Milford First Aid Squad and the Apshawa Fire Department in honor of Carole’s compassionate spirit and her dedication to her family and community.

Thank you to Memorial Sloan Kettering medical team for the exceptional care you provided to Carole during the past three years.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find solace in knowing that Carole’s spirit will continue to inspire us all. Her love will live on forever in our hearts.

Rest peacefully, dear Carole. You will be profoundly missed and forever cherished. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.