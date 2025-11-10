Catherine Ann Toscano

Catherine Toscano of West Milford , died peacefully on Oct. 12, 2025, just 3 days before her 87th birthday. Catherine was born on October 15, 1938, in New York, New York to Tom Dunleavy and Mary DiBella. At age 17 she met the love of her life, Frank Toscano, whom she married in 1958. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before Frank passed away in April of 2020.

Frank and Catherine lived in the Bronx until 1966 when they moved to Dumon,t NJ to buy their first home and where they would raise their only child and “favorite” son, Frank. During Frank’s youth, Catherine made their home a place where all Frank’s friends were welcome- any time day or night. Catherine was known for whipping up last minute French toast breakfasts for anyone who slept over!

Catherine had many gifts. She was an amazing interior designer and seamstress. She worked for ten-plus years at Calico Corners starting at the River Edge store and was the only remaining original employee when that store flooded and closed in 1996. She would go on to work at other design stores until retiring in 2002. She also made curtains, reupholstered chairs, and made many crafts for family and friends. Another gift was her cooking. She made the best lasagna, chicken parm, and you cannot forget about her infamous meatball soup. Gardening was another gift and passion for Catherine. You would find her at 5 a.m. in her garden, watering, pruning, weeding, and splitting plants to share with her friends. Her plants now grow in gardens across New Jersey and beyond.

In about 2010, Catherine earned a certificate from Rutgers University as a Master gardener. Obtaining this certification was one of her proudest moments but her proudest moment came upon her retirement in 2002 when she retired to care for her first grandchild, Daniella, and then her second grandchild, Frankie, who was born in 2003. Catherine took them to library days, on walks, did crafts and they could often be found at Turtle Back Zoo or Van Saun park having picnic lunches. They were busy and learning every day and sometimes bringing along their big sister, Heather, to join in the events and fun. In 2012, Catherine and Frank moved to West Milford, N.J., to be closer to their family and spend more time with them. Catherine enjoyed going for boat rides on Greenwood Lake and she took pride in gardening and decorating the front of Frank and Cristin’s home each spring.

Catherine is survived by her son, Frank, and daughter-in-law, Cristin, Three grandchildren, Daniella, Frankie, and Heather and her husband, Jermaine and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Ensley. Two sisters-in-law, Viola Alessio and Elayne Toscano and one brother, Frank, and his wife, Liz, and dozens of nieces and nephews who affectionately called her Aunt Kitty. Four years ago, Catherine was lucky to have Kim Chaplain become her caregiver, friend, bingo partner and angel on earth spending time with Catherine every day. Catherine often called Kim her best friend. Besides her loving family, Catherine also was blessed with a tremendous circle of lifelong friends that she met through her husband’s childhood friends, through marriage encounter and time spent in Dumont, N.J. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank Toscano, her brother, James Dunleavy, her brothers and sisters-in-law Tony, Yolanda, Joe, Charlie, John A, John T, Phyllis, Mary, Ed and Jean.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Mira Vie in West Milford for the tremendous care and compassion they provided to Catherine for the past 4 years.

Memorial service celebrating Catherine’s life and legacy will be held at a later time.