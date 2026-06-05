Catherine L. Smith

Catherine L. (Kay) Smith, (Treiber) 93, of Toms River N.J., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, N.J. She was born in West Milford, N.J., and resided in Haskell, NJ, for 40 years, prior to settling in Toms River in 1997.

Kay was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing pinochle, bowling, bocce, shuffleboard, and softball, where she served as a catcher in a women’s league for many years. She loved watching baseball more than anything and would put the world on pause, to cheer for the New York Mets. Kay spent many years in the Wanaque Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary where she once served as President. In her later years, she enjoyed spending her winters in Port St. Lucie, FL.

Kay was predeceased by her 1st husband, Wesley A. Smith; her 2nd husband, Herbert Mayer; her son, Wesley Smith, Jr.; and by her long-time companion, Dominick Donato. She is survived by her three sons, Lee A. Smith and his wife, Maryann of Wanaque, N.J., Tod E. Smith and his wife, Laura of Port Orange, Fla., and Gary C. Smith and his wife, Linda of Toms River, N.J.; her 7 grandchildren; her 5 great grandchildren; her sister, Ann Rude; and by her many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell, N.J. Her Funeral Service will be offered at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Funeral Home. Her interment will follow, in Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kay’s memory to Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, 65 Main St., Bloomingdale, NJ 07403, and would be deeply appreciated. Kay was an active member of the church for 50 years.