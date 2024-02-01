Cecile Picioccio of West Milford on Jan. 23, 2024, went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was 87.

Born in Staten Island, she later married John and moved to New Jersey. The Picioccio family settled in Greenbrook Estates.

The couple attended Our Lady Queen of Peace Church for more than 50 years.

Cecile and John spent many of their retirement years competing in the West Milford Senior Olympics where their competitive spirit earned them multiple awards and enjoyment.

Cecile’s most memorable job was working at a local pizza place (DeMarco’s), where she made lifelong friends.

She leaves behind her brother Ray, and daughter, Yvonne.

She was predeceased by her husband, John; brother Joe; and son, John. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren.

Cecile will be dearly missed by her loving family and close friends.