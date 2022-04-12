Her Legacy... Celia Aliene Salem, 102, peacefully passed away surrounded by her daughter and grand-daughters, April 6, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1919, in Brooklyn, New York to Leslie Weeden and Mary (Vreeland) Weeden. Celia married the love of her life, Charles Salem, on March 19, 1941 in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Celia had a big and loving personality. She was feisty, funny, strong-willed and determined. Her way of looking at life came from an old World War I song, “Pack up your troubles in your old kit bag and smile, smile, smile!” Celia enjoyed family gatherings as her children and grandchildren were her whole life. Celia was incredibly special and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her Family...Celia will be missed by her children, Carol Salem Norman, Charlie Salem Sr.; son-in-law, James Hughes Sr.; grandchildren, Deborah(Richard)Umlor, George(LeAnn)Lowe, James(Kym)Hughes Jr., Taylor Norman, Charles(Melanie)Salem Jr., Josh(Megan)Norman, Lorena Norman; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by; her husband, Charles William Salem; daughter, Lorena Claire Hughes; brother, Kenneth Weeden; sister, Relda Preuss; and parents, Leslie and Mary Weeden.

Her Farewell... Celia’s family and friends will gather Friday, April 15, 2022, from 3:00PM-5:00PM at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel, with a service following at 5:00PM. All are welcome. Reverend Bill Donahue will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to Girl Scouts Glowing Embers Council, Kalamazoo. Please leave a message of comfort for Celia’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.