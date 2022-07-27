Charles F. Kurz, 77, of Hewitt, NJ, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Nancy (Heins) Kurz. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and grew up in River Edge, NJ.

He married and became a resident of Hewitt for 44 years. An army veteran, Charles was employed by the Port Authority of NY/NJ as a structural maintenance inspector and retired in 1999. He was a part time dispatcher, court officer, and a special police officer in West Milford for 36 years, and a member of the Upper Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps.

Surviving are his wife and his two sons, Charles Richard and Scott William, both of Hewitt, NJ, and one grandchild, Shay Penelope Kurz.

Visitation was held at the Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a graveside service on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford.