Charles Monego passed away March 1, 2024. He was 96.

He was born Nov. 23, 1927. Known as Charlie to family and friends, he started working at B&T Auto in Garfield with his Uncle Butch at 12 years old.

He later built and ran Monego’s Auto Body, where he worked for 45 years, followed by Monego’s Electrical, Lakeshore Builders and Summit Video.

He proudly served his country at the end of World War II in the 1387 Engineer Corps, stationed in Manila.

Charlie built a home in Upper Greenwood Lake from the ground up and was a resident of West Milford for more than 50 years.

He was, to those who knew him, so many things: a man who built his own Buick from spare parts and the one to go to when anything mechanical, electrical, automotive or structural needed building or a bit of reinvention.

He was a patient listener and sharer of stories, a man who insisted on being busy. If he wasn’t working or fixing something, he would be reading to learn all he could; once telling his family that he “had to keep working so God didn’t think he was done.”

Charlie was a real “crackerjack” and could fix or build anything. He had gifted hands. He never met a problem he didn’t want to or couldn’t solve.

He had a great story or memory to share with everyone in his life and loved shooting and sharing his home movies.

Although he was many great things, he was most of all the beloved husband of Marie, the love of his life. They were married for more than 63 happy years.

He is survived by Marie, his sons; Christopher and partner Maureen Barber, David and his partner Tracey Kozdemba, and Carl and his wife Jennifer. He was “Pop” to his beloved grandchildren, triplets Mary, Matthew and Melany and husband Neil Ramirez, Gina Marie and partner John Palishen, Harper, Greta, Reyna and Charlie; great-granddaughter, Emma Szczesny; and great-grandson, Wyatt Palishen. He also is survived by his sister-in-law, Annie (Podolak) Monego.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary (Breda); brothers, Ernie and Peter; sister, Dora; and grandson Joseph Szczesny (2017).

Visitation and Mass will be held at St. Francis De Sales Church in Vernon on Saturday, March 9. All are welcome to attend. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. with Mass to follow.