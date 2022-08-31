Christina H. Beach, 80, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. Born in Newark, NJ, Christina was the daughter of the late George and Eleanor (Farraday) Anderson.

Employed by the West Milford Department of Transportation as a supervisor, she was an avid traveler and enjoyed traveling in an R.V. Surviving are two daughters, Christine Bender (husband, Peter) of West Milford, NJ, and Frances Somma Earl of Frederica, Delaware; two brothers, James Anderson of Key Port, NJ, and Thomas Anderson of West Milford, NJ; five grandchildren, Sarah and Candice Bender, Dana Vizcarra, Jen Somma and Nadine Derkrikorian; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation was set for Thursday, September 1 at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford from 4 to 7 p.m. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps.