Christopher Lynch

It is with great sadness that father, brother, uncle and friend Christopher Richard Lynch died on April 16, 2025, after a short battle with cancer and autoimmune disease. He was 72.

Chris’ will to live never wavered and his wish to die at home, surrounded by loved ones, was granted.

His adult life was far different than most of ours - he was faced with many obstacles on a daily basis. His inner strength and determination allowed him to adjust to and conquer many challenges, and his stubbornness helped him deal with seemingly insurmountable barriers.

Chris was a pillar of strength and was dearly loved and respected by family, friends and community.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1953, and grew up in Alpine.

He graduated from Tenafly High School in 1971 and the University of Tennessee Martin. During his time in college, Chris also worked for his father’s company JK Lynch and Associates, where he and his four brothers helped build and renovate properties in the hospitality industry throughout the United States.

Chris’ life changed abruptly at the age of 26, when he became a paraplegic because of an on-the- job accident.

He later founded his company, Alternative to Barriers, and dedicated his life to helping handicapped individuals live productive lives after having life-changing accidents.

He was an inspiration to many, and his commitment to his clients’ best interests and well-being was courageous and extraordinary.

Chris had many interests and accomplishments, and when he decided to take on a challenge, he went for it 110 percent and to the nth degree.

He skied many mountains; water skied many lakes; scuba dived; snowmobiled; played tennis, golf and basketball; raced his chair; was a glider pilot with Freedom’s Wings (even over the Swiss Alps); raced his Corvettes; danced at every wedding reception; repaired engines; and no doubt had dozens of other accomplishments.

Nothing was ever out of the question, and no one was going to tell Chris that he shouldn’t or couldn’t do it! He was a determined soul, self-reliant and virtually unstoppable. He did not have a handicap!

Chris was predeceased by his parents, James and Patricia Lynch, and his brother, David Lynch.

He leaves behind his sons, Jason and Joey Bove (Sarah); sister, Karen Hanbridge (Ted); niece, Erin Robertson and Elah, Myles and Sylas; nephew David Hanbridge (Liza) and Kira; brother Kevin Lynch (Sharon) and nephew Justin and niece Courtney; brother Jeffrey Lynch; brother Richard Lynch (Gina), sister-in-law Edna Lynch and niece Christen Davenport (Josh) and Abbey, Nathaniel and Noah; and niece Lauren Lynch and Aurie.

He also leaves behind many cousins and wonderful friends. Special gratitude to Lauren, Richard and dear friend Doris Berry for their years of unconditional special care and dedication to Chris’ life journey.

Per Chris’ request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. A celebration of Chris’ life will take place at a later date.

Donations in Chris’ memory may be made to Freedom’s Wings International, 516 Cafferty Road, Erwinna, PA 18920.