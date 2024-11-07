Claire Campbell

Claire A. Campbell (Emmerich) of West Milford passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. She was 80.

She was born in Hackensack, grew up in Carlstadt and lived in Wayne for 50 years before moving to West Milford four years ago.

She was a homemaker and a Mary Kay sales consultant.

She was the beloved wife of the late Colin Russel Campbell III; loving mother of Colin Campbell IV and his wife Lisa of Berkeley Heights, Mary Ellen D’Elia and her husband Matthew Sr. of Ringwood and Lori Campbell and her husband Raymond Hodgkiss of Wanaque; dear sister of Karin White of Massachusetts; and loving grandmother of Sommer, Duncan, Joann, Colin and Matthew Jr.

Visitation will be at D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell, on Friday, Nov. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, Nov. 9 at St Catherine R.C. Church, 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by an interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Bread for the Poor, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001.