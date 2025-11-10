Clayton Morley, 89, of Lexington, S.C., passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 8, 1936, in Orange, N.J., to parents Clayton and Jennie Morley.

After graduating from Wayne Valley High School in 1954, Clayton joined the U.S. Army (1954–1956) and was stationed in Fürth, Germany. He was a member of the 9th Infantry Division, 39th Regiment, known as “The Fighting Falcons.” His unit served as part of the occupation forces until Germany regained its sovereignty. While there, he played the baritone in the regimental band.

Upon his return, Clayton married Doris (“Micky”) Murphy in 1957. Together they had three children — Michael John Morley, Debra Ann Jones, and Clayton Montgomery Morley — and one chosen son, Glenn Polmann.

Early in his career, Clayton worked as a short-order cook at Morley’s Family Diner (1956–1964) and later at Worthington Corporation in Harrison, N.J., as a boiler pump mechanic on the assembly floor. He joined the West Milford, NJ, Police Department in 1966, advanced to the detective division from 1972 to 1975, and then returned to the patrol unit. He was promoted to sergeant in 1982 and retired in January 1992. During his time with the department, he served on the negotiating committee and was instrumental in improving health care benefits for Local 162 retirees.

Clayton and Micky retired to South Carolina in 1991, where he attended Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lexington.

Clayton earned an Associate Degree in 1974 from Morris County Community College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Police Science in 1975 from William Paterson University, and a Master’s Degree in Social Science from William Paterson University in 1977.

Clayton had many interests throughout his life and never stopped learning. He enjoyed woodworking, astronomy, and all things related to science and history. A talented musician, he played several instruments, including the banjo, guitar, organ, piano, trumpet, and baritone. His favorite music genres were opera and bluegrass.

He led an active social life and spent more than 50 years on the golf course, enjoyed evenings at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor, and loved gathering with friends. He especially cherished time with the ROMEOS (Retired Old Men Eating Out) at Hardee’s in Lexington.

In addition to his wonderful sense of humor, Clayton was a loving family man whose high moral character served as an example for all who knew him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Micky; his children Michael Morley (and wife Debbie) of Gilbert, S.C.; Debra Jones of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; Clayton Morley (and wife Lorena) of Elgin, SC; and Glenn Polmann (and wife Michelle) of New Jersey. He is also survived by his brother Roger Morley (and wife Eileen) of Haskell, N.J.; brother-in-law Jack Murphy (and wife Cynthia) of West Milford, N.J.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in November at the family’s home in Lexington.