Dennis De Marco

De Marco, Dennis, 81, of West Milford, NJ on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Beloved husband of Lynda (Davis) De Marco. Born in Paterson, NJ to the late Rocco and Hilda (Deritter) De Marco. A retired Paterson Police Sargent, Dennis was a member of PBA Local # 1 of Paterson, a member of the Honor Legion of the NJ State PBA, the NRA and a 30-year volunteer of Cedar Heights Cemetery in West Milford. Surviving are two sons, Dennis Jr. of West Milford and Robert of FL, two daughters, Debra Antonucci of Totowa, NJ and Samantha Forest of Wills Point, TX, one brother, Tim De Marco of Lynhurst, NJ, three sisters, Tony Matchetti of Prospect Park, NJ, Dolores DeLosa of Clifton, NJ and Valerie Spaglnola ot Totowa, NJ. Predeceased by a daughter, Denise De Marco and two brothers, Rocco and Ernest De Marco. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Thursday, November 17 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, NJ on Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford, N.J.