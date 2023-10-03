Diane Eriksen

Diane (Wood) Eriksen passed away on Sept. 25, 2023. She was 78.

Diane was born in West Milford to Mildred and George Wood. She was raised in West Milford and lived in the house she was born in all her life.

She graduated from West Milford High School and attended the State Teachers College now known at William Paterson University. She received her master’s degree from Mary Grove College in Michigan.

Diane was a beloved math teacher at West Milford High School for 32 years.

She was active in the West Milford Lion’s Club and was a lifelong member of the West Milford Presbyterian Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and was also active in the Women’s Association, spearheading the revival of the Christmas Bazaar.

Diane was always willing to help anyone who needed it. She will be missed by so many.

She was a passionate and wonderful quilter and seamstress, always available to give a lesson or help with any questions.

Diane was well-known for painting and especially for her beautiful mailboxes, which were auctioned off at the annual church auction.

She loved the yard at her house and took pride in her beautiful flowers.

Diane loved all her little critters that would visit her in the back yard. She loved her tractor, and after many rehabs for her back, they let her drive the tractor again. The smile on her face was worth a million dollars. But that ended soon.

She was an amazing woman, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend.

Diane is survived by her loving sister, Sandy Zimmer; five nieces and nephews, Michelle, Walter, Michael, Rory and Randy; and great-nieces and nephews Danielle, Christopher, Amy, Brittnay, Walter, Cole, Christel, Lauren, Shayne, Leeah, Miiah, Destiny, Cody, Brady, Chelsea, Cayden, Jacob, Zoey, Zannah, Joseph, Alayna, Wylon, Tilian and Everleigh.

A viewing will be held at Richard’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. and a Memorial/Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to following: West Milford Presbyterian Church, Saint Jude’s Hospital, Shriners Hospital or Tunnel to Tower Fund.