Dolores M. Clancy, 77, of West Milford, NJ, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

She was born on May 10, 1945, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Mary (nee Camardese) and Fred J. Ferrara.

Dolores attended St. Francis of Assisi Grammar School and Lakeland High School, both in Haskell, NJ.

Dolores married Edwin Clancy in 1980 and raised their family in West Milford.

For many years Dolores worked in Wayne, NJ, at State Farm Insurance, and later was the owner of ABC Cleaners in Haskell, NJ. In more recent years, Dolores was the HR supervisor at the Home Depot in Riverdale, NJ, until she retired in 2004.

Dolores attended daily mass at St. Joseph’s RC Church in West Milford, NJ, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society and will best be remembered for her love of family and quilting.

She was predeceased by her loving parents Mary in 2003 and Fred in 2009, and her brother-in-law Stephen Lazarine in 2018.

Dolores is survived by her beloved husband Edwin Clancy of West Milford, NJ; her devoted children Lisa Sargent and her husband Robert of West Milford, NJ, and John Jackson and his wife Dara of Blacklick, Ohio; her cherished grandsons Rob Sargent and his wife Lauren, and Mason Sargent, all of West Milford, NJ; her adored great-grandsons Robby and Lincoln Sargent; her dear siblings Victoria Lazarine, John Ferrara and his wife Terry, and Michael Ferrara and his partner Shannon Enright; her sister-in-law Dolly Gleckel; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The funeral mass took place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at noon at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Final disposition will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Dolores’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 stjude.org), Alzheimer’s Association of America (322 8th Ave. 16th Floor, New York City, NY 10001) or to Compassionate Care Hospice (300 Broadacres Drive, Suite 275, Bloomfield, NJ 07003). For online condolences and directions, visit sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.