Donald Schweitzer

Donald J. Schweitzer of West Milford passed away on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. He was 94.

He was born on June 16, 1929, in Hawthorne to the late Harriette and William Schweitzer.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1949, receiving a World War II Victory Medal.

He married Elsie (nee Stewart) and together they raised their three children in Paterson.

Donald was a parishioner and Deacon at the Greenwood Baptist Church. In his later years, he found his true passion with church missionary work in Haiti.

For more than 30 years, Donald was a department manager for Bogue Electric in Paterson.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elsie, of 72 years; his loving parents, Harriette and William Schweitzer; and his dear brother, William Schweitzer.

Donald is survived by his devoted children, Lorraine Church and her significant other Rod Norman of West Milford, Donna Macfie and her husband Thomas of Wantage, and Larry Schweitzer and his wife Eleanor of Yonges Island, S.C.; his adored grandchildren, Kevin Macfie, David Church, Mark Macfie, Paul Church and Danielle Schweitzer; his cherished great-grandchildren Mia and Justin Church, Gage Schweitzer, Leo Falce, Abby and Payton Macfie, Austin Macfie and Xander Macfie; his dear niece, Susan Stewart; and his dear nephew, John Schweitzer.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. during the last half-hour of the visitation at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS, use 1 Post Place).

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com