Donald Stonaker, 67, of West Milford left for his new residence on October 12. As he did with life, Donald dealt with his illness under his own terms. Donald was born in Glen Ridge N.J., to Donald and Esther Stonaker. The family moved to West Milford in 1958. Donald, known as Donnie was a veteran of the US Navy. Following in his father’s footsteps Donnie became a plumber. Donnie, known for his sense of humor and silly mannerisms could make even a sour puss laugh. He was not shy about sharing his faith: from people he knew to complete strangers. He loved being dressed in one of his many flashy outfits which included one of his many hats. He loved nostalgia, old movies and Elvis. He was a gifted woodworker and loved to challenge authority. He had two sons: Eric and Donald of Ohio and was predeceased by his third son Christopher in 2018. He leaves behind Eric and Donald, grandchildren, his sister Susan Lynch of West Milford and brother Gary Stonaker of Soldotna Alaska. A celebration of life was held on October 22 at Echo Lake Church 1355 Macopin Road West Milford. There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside NJ. Memorial service from October 22 can be viewed on YouTube under Echo Lake Church West Milford.