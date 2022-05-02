Doug Corbett, 36, of West Milford, NJ., better known as the workout king, died April 22, 2022 at Hackensack Meridian Health Hospital, leaving behind an incredible wife and son (aka Simba), as well as a hell of a lot of Amazon purchases that now we have no clue what to do with. All this said, if you’re looking for gym equipment, huge water bottles, or maybe crazy amounts of protein powder Doug was your guy.

Jokes aside (although those were always front and center for Doug), he was an incredible man, unmatched husband, loving father, generous friend and adoring family member to his in-laws. He was born August 22, 1985 in Ridgewood, New Jersey and graduated from Ramapo College with a degree in Law & Society. This began his “no waste” lifestyle which ultimately led to only drinking meals to conserve time (yes, this meant putting sardines, chicken, and eggs in the blender), hating on his mother-in-law’s knickknacks, and allowing just enough silverware in the home to feed his growing family...but of course enough workout gear, salt and rice for a small army was allowed.

Following college he launched the infamous Shanty-town, the first of many of his entrepreneurial adventures. Those that knew him well knew Doug was a go-getter, having started his own gym at age 23. His generous nature shown through in these days as he helped others find themselves and learn to be their best selves. It was in this role that he met his mother-in-law Marie, and thus began the match making. Over the years Doug and Lindsay enjoyed trips to Costa Rica, weekends in LBI, and so much more including the raising of their two dogs Rogo and Nala – although if you ask Doug only Nala was ‘his dog’ because Rogo never leaves Lindsay’s side.

Doug and Lindsay were a match made in work-out heaven from the start, and she and their son Colin along with all their friends and family will continue to live life to the fullest in honor of his memory.

The family would like to thank the caring and talented doctors and nurses of the Hackensack Meridian Health Hospital, all of whom dealt with Doug’s shenanigans up to the last minute – including his attempts to buzz his “whole body” while in the hospital bed.

A visitation took place on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Memorial donations may be made in Doug’s name to: Be The Match Foundation, NW 5948, PO Box 1450, Minneapolis, MN 55485.

