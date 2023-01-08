Douglas Elmers

Douglas Robert Elmers passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence in West Milford. He was 58.

Born in Pequannock, Douglas grew up in Pompton Lakes and graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1982.

He lived in Kearny for many years before moving to West Milford in 2010. Douglas worked as an irrigation technician skillfully for many years.

Douglas was an amateur photographer who would travel and sight-see to find the best that nature has to offer. He was also a huge Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees fanatic.

But most of all, Douglas loved being with his cherished nieces and nephews. He was involved in all of their interests, and the highlight of his joy with them was dressing up as Santa Claus.

Doug was known for having a kind and generous heart and a gentle soul.

He is survived by his brother Arthur B. Elmers Jr. and his wife, Janet, along with their children, Danielle and Natalie; his brother Dennis Elmers and his wife, Michele, along with their children, Rebecca, Adam, Andrew and Maria. Douglas also leaves behind his nephew, Ranuel Hinton V.

He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Hinton.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at John Scanlan Funeral Home, 781 Newark Pompton Turnpike (at the corner of Mountain Avenue). Please join us for a celebration of Douglas’s life after the memorial service nearby at 3 p.m.; place to be determined.

For those wishing to make contributions in Douglas’ memory, please make contributions to Rebecca’s Homestead, P.O. Box 2068, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 or www.rebeccashomestead.com. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.