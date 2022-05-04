Douglas L. Nelson, age 78, passed away at his Oregon, Wis., home from natural causes on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Doug was born on March 7, 1944, to John and Sharret (Legreid) Nelson in Kansas City, Mo. He attended schools in Elmhurst, Ill., and furthered his education at the University of Southern California.

Doug served in the Vietnam War as an executive assistant to senior staff in South Vietnam. In 1972, he married Gayle Petersen and they were married for 10 years.

The majority of Doug’s professional career was spent with Prudential Insurance as a computer analyst, serving offices in California and New Jersey. He was a member of the Stoughton American Legion Post No. 59, Stoughton, Wis., and All Saints Lutheran Church, Fitchburg, Wis.

Doug enjoyed many things in life, such as long walks in the woods, sports, travel, a glass of scotch and sharing his intellectual insights with friends and family. But his true-life passion was flying. He was a volunteer for decades at the annual EAA airshow in Oshkosh, Wis., and was able to spend many of those days admiring all types of aircraft with his Dad. Doug also heavily supported the Young Eagles program and spent countless hours flying girls and boys in his airplane at the EAA to stimulate their interests in flying. Doug had an encyclopedic knowledge of all types of aircraft and could spend hours regaling others with insightful information.

Doug is survived by his sister, Janice (Jim) Kowalczyk; her children, Shawn, Allison and Michael; stepmother, Jean Nelson; stepbrother, Lee; stepsisters, Beverly and Judy; and cousins, Brad (Marcy) Legreid and Sheryl Blair (Fred).

Doug was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Lewis and Hancy Nelson and Chris Melvina Legreid; uncles, Lyle Nelson and Dwain Legreid; aunt, Lorayne Legreid; and cousin, Debbie Legreid.

Private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.