Edward Gurka Sr.

Edward Theodore Gurka Sr. of West Milford died of natural causes on June 13, 2024. He was 98.

Born in Passaic, Edward was one of nine children born to John and Anna Gurka.

He was proud to be a part of the “Greatest Generation,” having served as a medic in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later in the Korean War. His service in the Navy was marked by a profound sense of duty and commitment, values that he carried into his civilian life as he actively supported fellow veterans as a lifetime member of American Legion Post 279 in Lincoln Park.

After graduating from Newark Fine Arts and Industrial Arts School, he embarked on a journey that would see his work grace numerous churches and buildings across the Northeast, including esteemed institutions such as the Pentagon and Fort Dix.

Among his many artistic achievements, Edward was most proud of the stained glass windows in his home church, Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lincoln Park and Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church in Wayne.

He began his career as an apprentice for Marchese & Hamersma and through hard work and dedication eventually became a partner. He retired from Payne Studios in 1980.

He then moved to New Port Richey, Fla., where he worked for the Pasco County School District.

Above all else, Edward was proud of his family. He married Beatrice McColl in 1948 and together they raised two children in Lincoln Park and Wayne. Edward coached Little League baseball, a passion he successfully passed on to his son. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and New York Yankees fan.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Linda Anglesea and her husband Robert; his son, Edward Gurka Jr. and his wife Janet; his grandchildren, Robert, Melissa, Edward III, Honore, Brian and Lauren; and his great-grandchildren, Ellie and Edward IV (Theo).

He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice, in 2011; his brothers, William, Joseph and John; and his sisters, Helen, Anna, Genevieve, Adele and Sophie.

Visitation and a funeral were June 21 at Scanlan’s. Burial followed at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.