Edward Ollearo

Edward “Pops” L. Ollearo of West Milford passed away at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. He was 95.

He was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Paterson to the late Vera (nee Ferro) and Julius E. Ollearo.

Edward married Beverly Atlas in 1953 and lived in Paterson. They moved to Haledon; then to Waldwick, where they started their family; and finally to Hewitt.

He proudly served in the Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War and was a longtime member of the VFW.

Edward was the automotive parts manager at Fairway Dodge in Ridgewood for many years until his retirement.

He was a volunteer firefighter for more than 50 years at the Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5.

He was predeceased by his parents, Vera and Julius.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly, of West Milford; his loving children, Jennifer Thorne and her husband Brian of Morris Plains, Martha O’Bryant and her husband Jim of Newfoundland, and Eddie Ollearo of Hewitt; his cherished grandchildren, Max, Gena, Jack and James O’Bryant and Melissa, Connor and Colby Thorne; as well as many dear friends.

The family received visitors on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. A prayer service will take place Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward’s name to: Upper Greenwood Lake Fire Company 5, P.O. Box 309, Hewitt, NJ 07421 or to West Milford Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 72; Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480 or to West Milford First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 387, West Milford, NJ 07480, www.wmfas.org

