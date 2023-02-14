Edward V. Reilly passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. He was 78.

Ed was born and raised in the Bronx, N.Y. He graduated from St. Nicholas of Tolentine High School, where he obtained the nickname “The Rock” or “Rockin Reilly.”

He later was enlisted with the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, serving as a sergeant in the Military Police.

He worked for the Dock Builders, Union Local 1456 for over 40 years, where is was also took on the nickname of his father, “Ratface.”

Once Ed was back from the Army, he went out to a local Bronx bar called Fords with friends and met the love of his life, Carol. He was head over heels and could have married Carol the night he met her.

Since the day he laid eyes on her, has been a devoted husband until his passing. They were married for over 52 years.

Ed took pride in maintaining his outdoor living quarters. He always maintained an immaculate lawn, so much that no one was allowed to walk on it. He enjoyed gardening and planting flowers for the front and back yard.

He made sure to have not only the best-looking lawn but also the cleanest car, which he enjoyed cleaning when he could.

Ed was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.

He was a devoted husband and father; he had an immense love for his family and his extended family, especially his nephew Michael who passed away in November, whom he loved dearly.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Carol; his sons, Edward and Keith Reilly; his granddaughter, Ava; and his dog, Buster and dog grandson, Sully. Ed is also survived by his closest neighbors and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at John Scanlan Funeral Home, 781 Newark Pompton Tpke., Pompton Plains. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford, on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Cremation is held privately.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate to help fight pancreatic cancer, please donate at https://pancan.org/ or to any animal rescue organization of your choice.