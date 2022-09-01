Elaine Evelyn Engelsman, 77, of West Milford, passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Born in Paterson to the late Ernest Engelsman and Hilda (Kascafsky) Engelsman, Elaine grew up in North Haledon and graduated from Manchester High School, Haledon, in 1963. Elaine was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, living in both Passaic and Sussex counties. She trained at a flower arranging school just after graduating high school and continued her passion for arranging flowers until just recently. Elaine donated her talents to so many and for many occasions.

Elaine is survived by three brothers: Evan Engelsman, Edward Engelsman (Taisa Engelsman), and Eric Engelsman (Dorothy Engelsman); her six nieces, Edith Engelsman, Diane Engelsman, Laura Engelsman-Bowser (William Bowser), Natalie Buccieri (Dan Buccieri), Konstance Engelsman and Erica Engelsman Rawls (Brent Rawls); and her three nephews, David Engelsman (Rebecca Engelsman), Edward Engelsman, Jr. (Heather Engelsman) and Jacob Engelsman (Liz Engelsman). She also has 11 grand-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly: Carl Engelsman, Robert Engelsman, Tiffany Engelsman, Amber Biggs, Jason Engelsman, Sarah Wentz Ryznar, Nicholas Wentz, Alex Buccieri (deceased), Ariana Buccieri, Lucian Rawls and Robin Rawls.

Elaine, as well as her brother Eric and her late father Ernest, were lifelong members of the Sussex County Poultry Fanciers Association and Elaine served as an agriculture director for countless years at the NJ State Fair and Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. Elaine was recognized for her numerous years of service in 2018. Elaine was born to be a lover of animals and agriculture as she grew up on a small farm in North Haledon. She was surrounded by all types of animals, but chose to show chickens all around the country.

Elaine also loved children and helped raise some of her nieces and nephews. She adored being active in all their lives and was very close to each of them. Elaine had many friends and touched many hearts with her giving nature. She was very spiritual and grew up in the Episcopal church; Saint Mary’s in Haledon, New Jersey. In the late 1980s, Elaine started to attend ISD (Institute for Spiritual Development) in Sparta and made such an impact on her church family. Elaine, who was also known as “Aunt Laine” or “Lainey” will be deeply missed by many.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 Route 23, Wantage, New Jersey 07461. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the service from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Elaine’s memory to The Church of the Good Shepherd Weekly Flower Fund. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.