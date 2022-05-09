Eleanor C. Walsh, of West Milford, formerly of Jersey City, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2022. She was 95.

Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph and his wife Lorna, James and his wife Chris, and Kenneth; and her grandchildren, Milo Bird, Michelle Walsh, John and Keri Henderson; and her great granddaughter, Emily. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her brothers, Arthur and Willie; and her sister, Florence.

Cremation services were private.