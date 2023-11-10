Elinor Fredericks

Elinor Mae Tice Crane Fredericks of Oswego, N.Y., formerly of Newfoundland and Oak Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. She was 89.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1934, in Newfoundland to the late Gladys (nee Tallman) and the late John Howard Tice.

Elinor was married to Clarence L. Crane, then to J. Waldo Fredericks Jr. of Oak Ridge.

She graduated from Butler High School and the Eastern School for Physician’s Aides in New York City. She was an office nurse at H.J. Sargent, MD, and S.J. Eisner, MD, in Newfoundland, and P.C. Guther, MD.

She was a member of the American Association of Doctors and Nurses in both Washington, D.C., and Honesdale, Pa.

Elinor was also a member of the Community Fire Company #1 when it began in Newfoundland, always helping and enjoying the dances at the Old Fire House on Route 23, the new firehouse, the Fife and Drum Corps Band, parades and the Ladies Auxiliary Dances.

She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and was involved in many of their programs: the Youth Group, then their leader, the choir, Sunday School, then their teacher, celebrations, dinners, the fair, Fourth of July, etc.

Elinor and J.W. Fredericks Jr. moved to Old Forge, N.Y., where they owned and operated the Mt. View Motel. She was a member of the BPW and the Snowmobile Club. She attended the Nichols Memorial Presbyterian Church, then moved to Beach Lake, Pa.

She was predeceased by her beloved husbands, Clarence L. Crane and J. Waldo Fredericks Jr.; her loving parents, Gladys and John Howard Tice; her two dear brothers, John Edwin Tice and Ronald James Tice; her stepson, Lawrence Fredericks; and her dear stepdaughter Sandra Riker.

Elinor is survived by her two loving children, Joseph L. Crane (Gloria Jagger) of Ringwood and Elise L. Williams (Steve Mulcahey) of Oswego, N.Y.; her cherished grandsons, Lucas Williams and his wife Cortney, Timothy, Matthew and Dylan Crane, and Steven Mulcahey Jr. and his wife Kayla; her great-grandchildren Logan and Colton Williams and Ayva Mulcahey; her dear stepgrandchildren, Tammie, Laurie and Jesse, all of Sussex; her dear stepdaughter Cheryl; and her stepgrandchildren Trisha, Kelly and Steven.

The family received visitors Nov. 6 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.A prayer service was Nov. 7 at the funeral home, followed by the interment at the United Methodist Church Cemetery on Route 23 South, Jefferson.

Memorial donations may be made in Elinor’s name to the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, PO Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com