Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Pickard

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ (Squitieri) Pickard went home to the Lord on Nov. 26, 2022, at rest in her home in Berlin, Md. She was 90 years old.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in St. Joseph Church, West Milford. It also will be livestreamed.

She was born and grew up in West Milford, N.J., and was graduated from Butler High School. She worked for N.J. Bell Telephone prior to becoming a homemaker and raising five children. She later worked for many years at the former Pathmark in Kinnelon until her retirement.

She was a devout Catholic and a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in West Milford, where she married George Pickard in 1953. She was active at the parish and the former St. Joseph School.

She loved cooking for her family and their friends and laughing and sharing stories and memories around the table with them.

She moved to Berlin in 1998 where she was active in events hosted by her community.

Her parents, Anthony and Irene (Tintle) Squitieri; her brother, Anthony Squitieri Jr.; her husband, George Pickard; and her beloved daughter, Susan Pickard Juliano, predeceased her.

She is survived by her cherished children, Linda Lee Sokerka (Richard), Gary Pickard (Michele), Jeffrey Pickard (Cheryl) and Kimberly Pickard Mueller (Dave); her adored 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Juliano (Jenna), Scott Sokerka (Katie), Sandra Malmstrom (Matt), Stephanie Sullivan (Dan), Dylan (Vicki) Pickard, Danielle Pickard, Christian and Cameron Pickard, and Joshua and Victoria Mueller; and her adored nine great-grandchildren, Grayson and Freya Juliano; Grace and Jacob Sullivan, Mitchell and Julia Malmstrom, Ryan and Luke Sokerka, and Jackson Pickard; and beloved nephews, Joseph and Michael Squitieri, and a niece, Nina Brannock.