Ernest Postlewaite

Ernest “Ernie” F. Postlewaite of West Milford passed away on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. He was 94.

He was born on July 14, 1929, in Nutley to the late Mary (nee Buel) and the late William Postlewaite.

Ernie was a Korean War veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1956.

He moved his family to West Milford in 1960 and lived until his passing.

Ernie was a U.S. postal carrier with the Wayne Post Office, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service.

More than a regular at the Kinnelon Bagel Café, Ernie shared a special bond with the original owner.

He was one of the original Adopt-a-Road participants, and he maintained Germantown Road for more than 30 years.

His biggest passion was trout fishing and telling his neighbors about his love of the sport while enjoying a cigar on his back porch.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jackie, of 61 years in 2015; his sister; and his two brothers.

Ernie leaves behind his daughter, Susan Kirby, and her husband, Bob, of Ludlow Vt.; his son, Gary Postlewaite, and his wife, Pam, of Oak Ridge; his four grandchildren: Heather and her husband Paul, Kyle, Christopher and his wife Rae, and Brandon; and one great-granddaughter, Siena.

Final disposition will be private.

