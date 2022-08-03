Ferdinand F. DeMarco, 71, of Hewitt, NJ, passed away August 1, 2022. Born in Manorhaven, NY, to the late Aurora DeMarco, Ferdinand worked in construction management for Cushman and Wakefield, NY.

He is the beloved husband of Catherine (Freiberg) DeMarco; loving father of Elizabeth and William Dean, of Randolph, and Alicia DeMarco, of Bronxville, NY; brother of Anthony, Salvatore, Aurora, and Gordon DeMarco, and Debra Sanders; and grandfather of Sarah Dean.

Visiting hours were set for Thursday, August 4, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Moments of reflection: Friday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Memory of Fred DeMarco at amyloidosis.org/act/donate.