Florence Shimko

Florence E. Shimko passed away May 9, 2024, with family present at Mira Vie in West Milford. She was 90.

Florence was born in Paterson on Oct. 3, 1933, to Peter and Hazel De Kant of Wyckoff.

She worked as floral arranger after attending Ramsey High School, then married William Fass III of Ridgefield Park who at the time worked on a horticultural farm in Bergen County, delivering flowers to the florist where she worked.

Flo had multiple artistic pursuits in painting, ceramics, cloisonne and crochet.

She was active in a number of sports, including snow skiing, sailing, horseback riding and swimming year-round.

She was a people person drawn to occupations that emphasized a personal touch, including public relations at Vernon Valley Ski Area, real estate sales, jewelry sales and gift sales.

Flo was a member of multiple clubs, including Eastern Star, the Twins Mothers’ Club, the Red Hats and seniors’ clubs in the Warwick Valley area.

Always up for an adventure, her travels took her to Greece, Ireland and Scandinavia.

A caring person, she helped many people who were in need as her way of channeling her love and compassion. In her later years, she worked with a group that crocheted shawls for cancer patients.

She was predeceased by her second husband, Dalton Shimko.

She is survived by four children, Steven, Robert, Karen and Ken; four grandchildren, Kerri, Katie, Tyler and Michael; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Kayla and Jaxon.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

While Alzheimer’s changed Flo’s life dramatically, she spent her last several years enjoying life in assisted living. During this time, a side of her personality that no one knew existed emerged: She became a comedian who entertained many people with her dry humor and frequent sarcasm. It was her final gift to all who spent time with her.