Francesco Masone

Francesco Michael Masone, known to all as Frank, of West Milford died at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, ... but before that day, he lived in a big way.

Have you ever heard a squawking bird on Glen Drive of Mount Glen Lake? It was likely not a bird at all, it was your friendly, but crazy, neighborhood friend, Frank, and he was just trying to make you smile!

Frank’s vibrant personality could make any day feel like the warmth of summer at the beach. He could often be found floating in the Mount Glen Lake water, jumping off a cliff, fishing with his friends, hanging out with his dog Chip or saying something off-beat just to make you laugh. Frank believed in the power of laughter and made sure that all who surrounded him were able to share in his humor.

Frank was the baby of the family to Assunta (Sue) Cavallero and Michael Masone who welcomed him in Heaven. Both Sue and Mike found ways to adorn those around them with music and joy: Michael with his guitar and Frank on his lap and Sue singing her silly songs as she made sauce and pasta on the stove, while Frank stole “S” cookies from the cookie jar.

His older sisters, Rose Marie and Julie, were Frank’s first teachers before they ever took that on as their eventual careers. They would make sure that they took protecting their baby brother - with his coke-bottle glasses and his small size - very seriously.

They protected him so much that Frank was stung by multiple bees under the care of Rose Marie and went on dates with his sister Julie when she was supposed to be babysitting him.

Frank carried on the family tradition by learning to sing to his two baby girls, to cook, to be silly, be flexible, to multitask and protect the ones you love.

He loved his work community. It didn’t matter what he did for work - he put his all into it and made friends along the way.

Frank was a furniture delivery man for Huffman Koos in the 1980s, then worked for the Lincoln Park and Paterson Boards of Education as chief custodian. He believed that work ethic would create and maintain your community, that your community would lead to lifelong friendships, and that those friendships would fill your life with love.

This was true about every work community Frank was involved in. He has maintained lifelong friendships and colleagues who adore and admire him from every walk of his work life.

He took pride in embarrassing his two daughters, Kristi Clave and Michelle Masone, many years before the invention of social media but was able to quickly adapt to continue on his legacy as the technology evolved to that platform.

In their early childhood years, Frank could be found coaching the girls’ sports teams and hooting and hollering at Michelle and Kristi’s soccer or softball games. Anything his girls were involved in, he was there.

His love for his daughters was louder than his mouth - and that is LOUD!

Frank was known to fight hard for what he knew was right - a lesson he taught everyone who knew him and was able to accomplish, gaining full custody of both girls in the ’90s. There wasn’t a single person who wasn’t inspired by his perseverance and love.

During their time spent as a family, Frank taught his girls how to play darts, card games, dominoes, board games and horseshoes. They also would engage in incredibly competitive games of Mario Kart and Super Mario Brothers.

They repaid him by walking on his back (he was later found to have several slipped discs). Michelle would be able to zoom down any mountain, go cliff jumping or water ski, following in her father’s adventure-filled life, where Kristi would take on Frank’s connection-built pastimes of drawing and art as they often spent time on homework and projects together in her youth.

If you were to ask Frank to speak about himself, he would immediately turn the conversation to the ones he loved most - that was the legacy he was most proud of.

Both Kristi and Michelle found it natural to take career paths in care-taker and leadership roles because of the way he led and cared for them. Kristi is a teacher at Maple Road Elementary school, where she teaches the Multiple Disabilities class and coaches the West Milford Special Olympics & Unified teams (where Frank loved to cheer and support). Michelle dedicated her life to aquatics, teaching people to swim and lifeguard the way that Frank taught many.

Kristi took pride in beating Dad in cards right until the end at their weekly lunch dates and Frank found joy in attending his granddaughter, Vivian’s (8 years old) cheer, soccer and softball games - reviving his loud cheering abilities!

Michelle and Frank made memories at Michelle’s new lake community and spending time with her son, Lunar (almost 2 years old).

Both girls were always sure to live a close distance to their father to care for him and stay connected. They admired their father and learned big life lessons from him that they’ve taken into their parenting journeys.

Frank’s devotion to his family was a testament to the kind of person he was: selfless, humble and always putting others first.

He was able to spend his last day with Kristi and Vivian where she exhibited wise words beyond her years. “I think choosing for him to be comfortable is very brave.” She watched “The Price is Right” while holding his hand, played dominoes and Rummy in his hospital room, sang to him, and made him crafts. She filled his room with love and light.

Frank was the person who taught us to be a giver - even if you have nothing; to find joy in any situation; to fight for what’s right; to love without condition; to fish, play cards and dominoes; that most problems can be solved with a Vesuvio’s meatball parm; always cheer for Yankees baseball; and that family does not have to be perfect to support one another.

He taught us to give the shirt off your back to anyone in need and that work ethic is part of what builds your community. He never stopped being his daughters’ biggest fan, then transferred that to the way he loved his grandchildren.

Frank was grateful for Ryan for always fixing things for him and for the Nonas family, especially Jimmy, who continues to care for his dog Chip. His neighbors Chris, Andy and Lisa were also a large part of his life - always checking on him and caring for him.

Frank would thank anyone who came to visit him or care for him during his illness - especially the Gillen family (and friends) and the 5 West (Denise) and ICU team (Alvena, Kathy and Amanda) at Chilton Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contact them to make a donation to his favorite place, Mount Glen Lakes, to help maintain his lake dues so his grandchildren can enjoy Frank’s home and time at the lake together.

Frank will truly be missed but he will be welcomed with open arms and paws by many: his mother and father, his nephew Jared, his neighbor and friend Linda (Sudsy) Simpson, his former family dog Pringle, and other aunts, uncles and cousins who will be excited to see him and laugh with him again They will fish, watch over grandchildren and be together ... Heaven just became a little bit louder and more fun.

We know he liked to tell stories ... . Please fill his obituary notes with stories about Frank!

