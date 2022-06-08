Francis Donnelly, a devoted volunteer on the West Milford First Aid Squad for 15 years, passed away in May. A West Milford resident since 1964, he served in the United States Air Force after high school and worked for military intelligence during the Korean War.

He and his former wife raised two sons, James and Daniel. Francis cared for Daniel until he passed after suffering from serious injuries due to an auto accident. He is survived by his son James.

Francis was a person known to have many interests. Some of these included scuba diving, fishing, hunting, mineral and fossil collecting, muzzle-loading riflery, archery and much more.