Frederick Laaninen

Frederick William Laaninen of West Milford passed away on Sept. 7, 2025. He was 70.

He was born on Sept. 2, 1955, in Paramus to John and Goldie Laaninen.

Fred and his wife, Catherine “Kit,” made their home in West Milford, where they shared their entire 40-year marriage and raised their three children.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Fred was a true outdoorsman. Hunting was his greatest passion, and he also loved fishing and camping.

Many of the family’s best summer vacations were spent camping together, creating memories around the fire and under the stars.

Some of his happiest times were taking his children, and later his grandchildren, fishing - sharing his passion for the outdoors and simply spending time together on the water.

He found great joy in coaching Little League, roller hockey and ice hockey as his kids grew up.

Along with his love for the outdoors, he was a master carpenter whose craftsmanship and hard work left a lasting mark on both his family and community.

Fred worked for Russell Anderson Construction Co. for most of his career until retiring.

A lifelong Yankees fan, he also enjoyed relaxing by his backyard fire pit in the evenings.

He will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather who took the greatest pride in his family and cherished life’s simple moments. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Catherine “Kit” Laaninen; his children, Rachel Oostdyk, Brian Laaninen, and Melissa Dorfman and her husband Greg; and his beloved grandchildren, Bella, Chandon, Luke and Rylan Oostdyk, Harrison Steimers, and Joseph Dorfman. He also is survived by his brother, John Laaninen, and his wife, Geri.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nancy Vega.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Morrison Etheridge Funeral Home in Butler.

For those who wish, contributions in Fred’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org/donate or by mail at American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.