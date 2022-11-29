Gerald Dewayne Crane, 69 years of age, of Newfoundland, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

He was born on July 31, 1953 in Sussex, N.J., to the late Velma E. (nee Ross) and the late Gerald S. Crane.

Dewayne married Gayle (nee Hanser) in 1972 and resided in Stockholm, N.J., where they started their family. In 1973 they moved to Sussex, NJ and in 1986, they moved to Newfoundland, NJ.

He attended Vo-Tech in Sussex County where he learned welding.

Dewayne was self employed doing auto repairs, auto body, auto mechanics, towing, and recovery.

In his later years, Dewayne enjoyed working with wood and leather. His greatest enjoyment was watching over his son Brent and being an excellent advocate for him, always making sure things were done right from beginning to end. In his spare time, Dewayne loved to watch old western and comedy movies.

He was predeceased by his father Gerald in 1985 and his mother Velma in 1986.

Dewayne is survived by his beloved wife Gayle, of 50 years; his three loving sons Troy and his wife Tiffany, Daryl, and Brent; and his cherished grandchildren Kyle, Erik, Hunter, and Travis Crane.

Final disposition will be private.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses, and can do so by contacting the funeral home.

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.