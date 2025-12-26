Gerald W. Kuehner

Gerald (Gerry) W. Kuehner of West Milford, N.J. passed away on Dec. 23, 2025, at Livia Nursing Home in East Hanover, N.J. after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was 70 years old.

Born in Durrwangen, Germany on June 27, 1955, he was the son of Walter and Barbara Kuehner.

Gerald was a retired Real Estate Broker. He graduated from Art & Design High School in Manhattan and continued both oil and watercolor painting throughout his adult life. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, mushroom picking and watching soccer.

Gerald is survived by his daughter Rebecca of East Hanover, N.J.; sisters Christine Sorgenti and her husband Lou; Caroline Dunphy and her husband Michael of Warwick, N.Y.; and nephew Christian Dunphy. He was predeceased by his parents and nephew Michael Joseph Dunphy.

A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 93 Lakeshore Drive, Hewitt, N.J. 07421.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations indicating in memory of Gerald Kuehner on the check to Living Word Church at 93 Lakeshore Drive, Hewitt N.J. 07421.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.