Geraldine Sloginski

Geraldine “Gerry” (Mitchell) Sloginski of West Milford passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024. She was 82.

She was born in Shenandoah, Schuykill County, Pa., in December 1941 and grew up in Haskell before moving to West Milford, where she lived most of her life.

She was a homemaker.

Gerry was the beloved wife of the late Gerald “Jerry” Sloginski; loving mother of Anthony Sloginski, Michael Sloginski and his wife Denise Lewis Sloginski of Greenwood Lake, and Linda Sloginski; grandmother of Michael Sloginski Jr. and wife Christa, Lil Sloginski, Jared Sloginski and Samantha Sloginski; great-grandmother of Stephanie Sloginski; and aunt and godmother to William Mitchell.

She was predeceased by her siblings, William and Charles Mitchell.

Funeral arrangements by D’Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Ave., Haskell.

A funeral Mass will be held Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Repast following TBA.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Pediatric Burn Center at RWJ Barnabus Health Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, tribute in memory of Jerry & Gerry Sloginski. Access to donations/tribute can be found at Online Giving | Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center | RWJBarnabas Health at https://www.rwjbh.org/cooperman-barnabas-medical-center/giving/give-now/