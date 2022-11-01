Gerda Mewes

Mewes, Gerda, 96 of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, at The Chelsea at Bald Eagle Assisted Living facility. Gerda was born in Königsburg, East Prussia, where her happy childhood was forever scarred by the horrors of the second world war. She, her parents and sister survived and resettled temporarily in Halberstadt, Germany, where she met and fell in love with Hans W. Mewes. They married in 1951 and eventually immigrated to the United States in 1954. They lived with relatives in Jersey City, and worked hard and eventually moved to Carlstadt. Gerda and her husband were active in the German Club there, with Gerda a member of the chorus where she sang and danced to her beloved German music. They began a family, and moved to a home in East Rutherford. The family was there for several years until they finally settled into their cherished home in Shady Lake in West Milford. Gerda was known for her love of family, home and community. In addition to being a devoted mother and home maker, Gerda worked for many years at the Butler Bowl in charge of the daycare, so that mothers could enjoy their bowling leagues, and their children could enjoy playing and singing with Miss Gerda. After her husband Hans passed away in 1998, Gerda remained in her home in Shady Lake, visiting with her neighbors, telling her stories, and lounging by her beloved pool. Gerda is predeceased by her husband Hans, and survived by her son Hans P. and his wife, Cathy, daughter Barbara Buske and her husband David, granddaughter Allison, and great grandchildren Lily and LJ. Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ. Funeral services will be at the Richards Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m., with burial shortly thereafter. The family appreciates any expression of love and affection for Gerda, and in lieu of flowers, asks for donations to the West Milford First Aid Squad.