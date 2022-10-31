Giovanni ‘’John’’ Macaluso, of West Milford, age 67, died Thursday, October 27, 2022. Mr. Macaluso was born in Castellana Sicula, Italy, the son of Giuseppe and Maria (nee Cristodaro) Macaluso. He was a 1973 graduate of Passaic County Tech in Wayne. John was a mason his entire life and the owner of John Construction Co. in West Milford. He was also a line manager at Estee Lauder in Oakland for over 20 years. John was an avid hunter and forager of anything edible. As a master gardener of vegetables and flowers, he could cultivate anything from a seed and make it grow. He was known for sharing cuttings of his fig trees, peach trees, plants and vegetables with all of his family and friends. Mr. Macaluso is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Maria (nee Siniscalchi) Macaluso; his loving parents Giuseppe and Maria Macaluso; his dear children, Joe (Stephanie) Macaluso, Christine (Josh) DeBonte and Adriana (David) Minassian; cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia, Natalie, Axel, Ian and Juliana; also two brothers, Vincent and Mario (Bonnie) Macaluso; a sister Josephine (Vince) Pagano; and many nieces and nephews. Visiting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, from 3-8 pm at Moore’s Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. in Wayne. The funeral will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. Arrangements entrusted to Moore’s Home for Funerals in Wayne. www.mooresinfo.com.