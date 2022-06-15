“Hank” (Dieter) Richter, 84, of Newfoundland, N.J., was suddenly called to be with Jesus on June 9, 2022. He was born in Dresden, Germany, on September 26, 1937, and came to this country in 1950 with his parents Willy and Helen, and sister Annette. Hank graduated from Central High School in Paterson, N.J., where he also played basketball and was an active member of the Future Farmers of America. After high school, he attended Greer Technical Institute (heavy equipment school) in Braidwood, Ill., after which he joined the Army, where he served for four years in France. Hank was a tractor trailer driver for Bond Motors in Hawthorne for many years. After a short spell working for UPS, he worked for Marcal Paper Mills in Elmwood Park until his retirement.

Hank married his forever sweetheart, Barbara, in 1976, and was devoted to his family. He enjoyed helping others and gave freely of himself to family, friends, neighbors, and church. He was an active member of Holy Faith Lutheran Church, including as coordinator of the Homeless Program and president of the Church Council. In his free time, he loved gardening and traveling, with the Outer Banks of North Carolina and Cape May, N.J., being special favorites.

He leaves his wife “his Honey” Barbara; his daughters and sons-in-law Jackie and John (MD), Debbie and Sandy (N.J.), and Lori and Rich (N.J.); his treasured grandkids Will, Sarah, Rob, and Brooke; and nieces and nephews Bruce, Todd, Cory, and Emily.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, N.J. Coffee and dessert fellowship to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Holy Faith Lutheran Church in Hank’s memory.

