Helen Crotta, of Macopin Road, in the Township of West Milford, died on June 8. She was 96. Born in the Amity section of Warwick, NY, she was a lifelong resident of the Apshawa/Echo Lake section of the township. She was a cafeteria employee for the West Milford Board of Education, working as a member the school district cafeteria staff before retiring. Her husband, Jarold Crotta, predeceased her.

Crotta was the mother of Deborah Woch and her husband John, of Stockholm, and of Linda Monastro and her husband Robert, of Pompton Lakes. She also left grandchildren and great grandchildren. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Richards Funeral Home.