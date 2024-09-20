Helen Goceljak

Helen S. Goceljak (nee Stanley) of West Milford, known widely and to her friends as Sandy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. She was 82.

Helen was born in New York City on April 1, 1942, and lived there most of her early life, attending and graduating from Fordham University in 1962.

There she met the love of her life, John Goceljak of Clifton. They were married in 1962 and lived in Passaic until 1964 before moving to West Milford, where they spent the rest of their lives.

Helen worked as a teacher after finishing school but spent most of her life building and raising a family of four children in West Milford.

She was member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, where she worked as an usher.

She was an active volunteer throughout town her whole life, contributing her time to too many groups to list including the Macopin Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Hillcrest Senior Center, American Legion and Queen of Peace Church, where she also frequently attended Mass.

Helen also worked in town for different day-care centers and at Sears Hardware.

Her kindness and creativity were boundless. She had a passion and talent for crafts, especially crocheting. Her creations, such as baby clothing, hats and sweaters, were donated to those in need, such as medical patients and the convalescent.

She was widowed in 1999 and preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Kerry Goceljak in 2019.

Helen is survived by her four children, John Goceljak and his wife Donna, Mike, Marie and Vincent; her three grandchildren, Michael, John and Amanda; her sister, Mary Eisenstein of Long Island; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass will take place Friday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 454 Germantown Road, West Milford.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com