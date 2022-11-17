Helen Podmokly, (Richter), 95 passed away Nov. 13, 2022. Born in Cedar Grove, N.J., she resided in Clifton for 55 years. Helen worked at West Essex Regional High School as a food service worker. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her grandchildren, and taking family trips together. Also in her spare time she enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles Beloved mother of Richard Podmokly and his wife Denise of West Milford. Loving grandmother of Stephen Podmokly and his wife Hayes, Jessica Mahoney and her husband Tom, and Michael Podmokly, Great grandmother of Jamie Podmokly. Loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Stephen (2011), her brother Fred Richter and her sister Rita Tibbets. Visiting Tuesday November 22, 10 a.m - 12 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral service 12 p.m. with interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.