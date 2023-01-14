Helga Danz

Helga (Gros) Danz of West Milford died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was 85.

Born in Offenbach, Germany, she had been a resident of West Milford for the past 50 years after moving from New York City.

Helga was employed as a nurse for a family medical practice.

She was the beloved wife of the late Herman Danz.

Surviving are a son, Eric of State College, Pa., and a daughter, Caroline Hansen of Ohio; a brother, Otto Gros of Germany; and three grandchildren.

She also was predeceased by a sister, Irmgard Seeger, in 2022..

All services are private under the direction of the Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.