x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Obituaries

Helga Danz

West Milford /
| 14 Jan 2023 | 01:52

    Helga (Gros) Danz of West Milford died on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. She was 85.

    Born in Offenbach, Germany, she had been a resident of West Milford for the past 50 years after moving from New York City.

    Helga was employed as a nurse for a family medical practice.

    She was the beloved wife of the late Herman Danz.

    Surviving are a son, Eric of State College, Pa., and a daughter, Caroline Hansen of Ohio; a brother, Otto Gros of Germany; and three grandchildren.

    She also was predeceased by a sister, Irmgard Seeger, in 2022..

    All services are private under the direction of the Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.