Henry F. Kurz died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Frelinghuysen Township. He was 93.

Born in Canarsie, NY, he lived in New York for most of his life, living in London, England, for five years, later moving to Byram 20 years ago. Kurz served in the Army Air Corp during peacetime. He was a graduate of Pratt University.

Kurz was an interior space designer with Swanke, Haden & Connell in New York, NY.

He is survived by his nieces and nephew: Gail Wurzbach Kimm, Edith Graziani Wilson, Linda Graziani Oley, John Graziani and Donna Graziani; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private services were entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home, Netcong. Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.