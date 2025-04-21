Henry Runo

Henry N. Runo of West Milford passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025. He was 86.

He married his beloved late wife, Nona, in 1964 and shortly after bought a home in the little community of Awosting. This is where they lived and raised their family for 57 years.

Hank worked for Gibson Greetings, later named American Greeting Cards, until he retired.

Hank is remembered as a fun-loving family man who loved life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing games, and spending time with his family and friends.

Hank was predeceased by his wife, Nona, and their son Daniel Runo, and his brothers Bill, Joe, Larry, Al and Phil.

He is survived by his four sons, Patrick, Henry, Nick and Chris Runo; his daughter, Mary Lance; his nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Florence Runo.

Visiting hours are Thursday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. The funeral Mass is Friday, April 25 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt.

Those wishing to honor Hank are invited to make a donation in lieu of flowers in his name to the American Heart Association, heart.org/en/