Irene DeVito (nee Mills) passed away on Feb. 19, 2025, after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 83.

Irene was born on Jan. 31, 1942, in London, England. She was educated in England and embarked on a new chapter in the United States in 1964.

Irene was an exceptional seamstress and passionate gardener, bringing beauty into the world through her talents. She had a deep appreciation for fashion, classic films and literature and was a devoted fan of Premier League Chelsea football.

She was a perceptive and kind woman who touched countless lives.

Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Louis DeVito.

She is survived by her daughter, Janis DeVito of Mendham; her son, Stephen DeVito of Kunkletown, Pa.; two grandchildren, Maya Jane Burton of Mendham and Casey Rose DeVito of Kunkletown; her sister, Marianne Jones (nee Mills) of New Mexico; her two brothers, Anthony Mills and Stephen Mills of England; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. She will be deeply missed.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring, her favorite time of year.