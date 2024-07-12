Irene Fredricks

Irene Larue Fredricks of Stockholm passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Monday, June 24, 2024. She was 83.

She was born on April 19, 1941, in Hoboken to the late Ethel (nee Wissinger) and the late August Sauer.

She spent her childhood in North Bergen and married George John Fredricks II in 1970. They lived in Pompton Lakes before moving in 1978 to Oak Ridge and later to Stockholm.

For more than 20 years, Irene worked for the U.S. government at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover. For many years, she enjoyed her time playing Mrs. Claus with the Picatinny Arsenal Fire Department as well as coordinating the blood drives among many other responsibilities.

Irene enjoyed visiting with family in Pennsylvania and loved to “go for a ride” throughout Lancaster. In her spare time, she held ceramic classes in her home and volunteered on many projects with local churches and schools.

Irene was predeceased by her beloved husband, George John Fredricks, in 2000 and her sisters Rose Carol Woodby and Mary Sauer.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Heidi L. Coscia and her husband Christopher; her cherished granddaughters, who were the lights of her life, Sarah, Kimmie and Ellie; and her dear niece and nephews, Roseann Freitag, Scott Anthony and his wife Andrea, Randy Anthony, Ray Kirby and his wife Michelle, Steve Adams and his wife Kelly, and John Freitag and his wife Emelia.

Final disposition was private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Irene’s name to United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, PO Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 and/or Hardyston Township First Aid Squad, 149 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg, NJ 07419.