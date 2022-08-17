Jack Joseph Kayser, of West Milford, passed away on Monday, August 8, at the age of 72.

Jack was born January 10, 1950, in the city of Passaic, to Joseph and Irma Kayser (Vicario). The youngest of three children, he grew up in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. He became co-owner and operator of the Kayser Sunoco gas station in the same city for over 20 years. Jack retired in 2020 after another 25 years of working for the United States Postal Service in Jersey City.

Out of Jack’s countless accomplishments, his 36-year marriage to Kathy and being a father to daughters, LeighAnn and Kaitlyn, made him the proudest.

Jack’s favorite hobbies all included water — Jersey shore family vacations, Wawayanda hikes with the dogs, and being the self-proclaimed “Captain Jack” on his boat on Greenwood Lake.

Jack was a complete animal lover, always having at least one dog or cat over the years, from a local shelter. He was called “Dr. Dolittle” by his family, with ducks and geese flocking to his boat looking for something to eat. He is now at rest with his two favorite dogs, Oreo and Coco.

Jack is survived by his wife Kathleen Kaechele; his daughter LeighAnn and her husband Wellington Uzamere; his daughter Kaitlyn Kayser and her husband Dan Pirozzi; his grandchildren Wellington Jr., Antoinette, and Vivienne; his sister Patricia Warbeck; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Carl Kayser.

Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with Moments of Reflection at 7 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

A memorial mass will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1011 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, NJ 074721.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to West Milford Animal Shelter, PO Box 72, Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480.

Online condolences and directions are at sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.