James Henry Gamble Sr., 91, of Hewitt, NJ, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Lowry Gamble and a resident of Hewitt for 51 years moving here from Lodi, NJ.

A U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of the West Milford American Legion and employed by New York Port Authority as a machine repairman.

Surviving are one son, James Jr. of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and two daughters: Kathleen Bolt (husband, James) of Swansboro, North Carolina and Elizabeth Fredrick of Hewitt, NJ. Also surviving is a sister, Elizabeth Catranbone, of FL, and eight grandchildren: Terry Blythe and wife, Kristen; Kelsey, Kyleigh and Karson Bolt; Samantha Blythe Anthony; Victor and James Gamble; and great grandchildren Raelyn, Willow and Josephine Blythe; and Gabbie and Adyan Gamble. He was predeceased by a son, Edward Michael Gamble.

Visitation is on Wednesday, May 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford, NJ.